Dhruv Sarja joins Arjun’s ‘Seetha Payanam’ cast

Action King Arjun Sarja is donning the director’s hat once again for his ambitious project Seetha Payanam, under the banner of Shree Raam Films International. Featuring his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in the lead role, the film already boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala. Arjun himself will play a crucial role in the film. Now, making it even more exciting, his nephew Dhruv Sarja has joined the cast in a special role.

The makers recently unveiled Dhruv Sarja’s first look from the film. With long, flowing hair, a rugged beard, and intense eyes, Dhruv makes a striking impression. His character, named Pawan—one of the sacred names of Lord Hanuman—is introduced with a Rudraksha mala, signifying a powerful and spiritual presence. The look exudes both mass appeal and mystique, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Helmed by Arjun Sarja, known for his cinematic sensibilities and action-packed storytelling, Seetha Payanam promises to be a commercial entertainer with depth and emotion. The film is supported by a strong technical crew: G Balamurugan is handling the cinematography, Anup Rubens is composing the music, Ayoob Khan is in charge of editing, and Sai Madhav Burra is crafting the impactful dialogues.

Currently, the film is being shot in Hyderabad, with Dhruva Sarja actively participating in the ongoing schedule. With its powerful cast, spiritual undertones, and engaging visuals, Seetha Payanam is shaping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming releases.