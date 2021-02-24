Dhruva Sarja Is An Ardent Hanuman Devotee, Does Not Hate Brahmins: Pogaru Director

Sandalwood actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Pogaru" was released on a grand scale on February 19. But now, the movie is caught up in a controversy for demeaning Brahmin community in the movie. Debates are going on regarding this in the social media with the director himself agreeing to delete these scenes from the movie in 48 hours. But people are alleging that the censor board should have acted sensibly before awarding the censor certificate to this movie.



Now Kannada ex-Bigboss contestant, actor, and director Pratham who is known as Volle Huduga (good boy), has come out in support of the protagonist Dhruva Sarja. "If you have heard or seen any tweets of Dhruva Sarja you can notice that it ends up in "Jai Aanjaneya" or "Jai Shri Ram". Please give it a thought. Is he against Hindus or Brahmins?"

Nanda Kishore has said there could have been pversight while attempting to portray the actor as a person of demonic nature. Let us not debate on this. Please appreciate Dhruva's effort in this attempt," thus has stated Pratham.

"Nobody accepts the abuse of Hindu culture. Before becoming an actor, I was a patriot. A Hindu. Whether one is a Brahmin or belong to any caste, all are mine. Now, the director is on the job of rectifying the mistake. Dhruva Sarja is also an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. The main charioteer of the movie, Nanda Kishore has apologised. Kindly stop portraying Dhruva Sarja as the hater of Hinduism or Brahmins," thus has requested Pratham to the people.

People have protested against the censor board at Mysore and several other parts of Karnataka. State President of Brahmins community Sachidananda Murthy had called for a press meet in this regard. Pogaru director of the movie Nanda Kishore has assured that he would cut a few portions of this movie.