Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Martin’ comes with a romantic first single ‘Adhanthaele’

The much-anticipated pan-Indian film "Martin," featuring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, is generating significant buzz ahead of its global release on October 11. Directed by AP Arjun, this high-budget action thriller is produced by Uday K. Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta under the banners of Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K. Mehta Productions.

The recently unveiled trailer has garnered widespread acclaim, with audiences praising Dhruva Sarja’s electrifying performance, intense action sequences, stunning cinematography, and powerful background score. The film's promotional activities are in full swing, with the makers releasing the first lyrical video from the movie today.

The romantic melody titled "Adhanthaele" has been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, with soulful vocals provided by Srikrishna and Shrutika Samudrala. Imran Sardhariya’s choreography brings the song to life, while music maestro Manisharma’s composition has struck a chord with listeners, quickly becoming a chartbuster across multiple languages.

Adding to the film's allure, the story has been crafted by Action King Arjun, a celebrated actor and director. The soundtrack, which has been a key highlight of the promotional campaign, is composed by the renowned Ravi Basrur, further raising expectations for the film.

With its star-studded team, gripping storyline, and top-notch technical elements, "Martin" is poised to make a significant impact at the box office, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.