Did Prabhas Buy a House in London?

While celebrating the thunderous success of his recent film ‘Salar,’ rumours of Pan-India star Prabhas acquiring a swanky new house in London began to circulate. This news coincides with Prabhas's deep involvement in filming his next mega-project, "Kalki 2898."

Prabhas is currently neck-deep in filming ‘Kalki,’ a highly anticipated movie boasting a colossal budget. The film's star power soars with the inclusion of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, making ‘Kalki’ one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.

During previous visits to London for filming or vacations, Prabhas reportedly opted to rent a house for his stay.

Recent reports suggest a potential shift from Prabhas's usual renting routine. The buzz suggests that he might have finally decided to purchase the same house he previously rented in London. This move would eliminate the recurring cost of renting and provide him with a permanent residence in the city.

It's crucial to note that there's no official confirmation regarding Prabhas's alleged house purchase in London. While the rumours are intriguing, fans are eagerly waiting for official verification from Prabhas or his representatives.

Regardless of the London situation, one thing's for sure: Prabhas remains a busy bee with exciting projects on his plate. ‘Kalki’ promises a thrilling cinematic experience, fueled by the star-studded cast and a hefty budget. Additionally, ‘Raja Saab,’ directed by Maruthi, offers a chance to see Prabhas in a fresh new avatar, potentially surprising audiences.