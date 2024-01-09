Dil Raju wishes ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ team good luck

A crime comedy thriller titled "Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes" is in the making, directed by writer Mohan, featuring Vennela Kishore and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles. The film is produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under the banner of Sri Ganapathi Cinemas and presented by Lasya Reddy. The first look poster launch event was attended by renowned producer Dil Raju.

At the event, Dil Raju expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating that the title "Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes" is very interesting, and he believes the movie will offer good entertainment. Ananya Nagella also shared her excitement about the film, expressing happiness to launch the first look in the presence of the audience. Director Mohan provided insights into the movie, describing it as a funny and thrilling film set in a rural, retro backdrop.

The movie stars Anish Kurivilla, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Shea Gautham, Naga Mahesh, Bhadram, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Prabhavathi, and Muralidhar Goud in pivotal roles. The technical team includes Sunil Kashyap for music, Mallikarjun N for cinematography, Avinash Gurlinka as the editor, and Suresh Bimagani as the art director.

"Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes" aims to deliver a unique blend of humor and thrills, and the team is optimistic about its success.