Diljit Dosanjh Joins Kantara: Chapter 1 for a Special Track

Director Rishab Shetty and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath flew to Mumbai to record the track in a major studio, at YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai, as the team ramps up promotions ahead of the film’s release on October 2.

The move is part of a wider strategy by Hombale Films to boost Kantara: Chapter 1’s pan‑India appeal. With the film already set for multilingual release including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English and featuring sweeping visuals and large scale battle sequences, having Diljit involved adds musical weight and expands its outreach.

Bobby CR, head of music production, said that choosing Diljit, given his international acclaim, made sense as the film’s recognition grows beyond regional boundaries.

The celebratory track is expected to be completed quickly, as the team works on tight deadlines.

Furthermore, Hombale Films is pulling out all the stops to expand the legacy of the 2022 blockbuster. For Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers have orchestrated a massive war sequence, brought to life with the expertise of both national and international action specialists. Featuring over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 supporting performers, the sequence was filmed over 45–50 days on a sprawling 25-acre set built on rugged terrain. With its sheer scale and cinematic ambition, it ranks among the most visually spectacular action set-pieces ever attempted in Indian cinema.