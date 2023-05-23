Dimple Hayathi Drops A Small Note On Social Media And Breaks Her Silence

It is all known that a case was registered on Tollywood’s young actress Dimple Hayathi and her friend for damaging the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic–I) Rahul Hegde who also resides in her apartment itself. Till now, we have seen one side of the coin but now, Dimple posted a small note on her Twitter page and tried to break the silence. She also posted a video of her advocate explaining the situation and case details to the media.

Her note reads, “Whatever is the on going issue, I understand the concern of my fans and media, and I thank everyone for your cooperation and support I haven't given any official statements so far, hence, I would request you'll to wait in patience. Till then the concerned legal team shall revert back about the deal soon.

Yours,

Dimple hayathi team.”

Through this video, Dimple tried to bring out the truth…

But according to Rahul Hegde, IPS officer (Traffic), “In the past too, they used to create trouble by blocking my car. Due to my job responsibilities, I generally have to act quickly in leaving the place by taking the car to attend my work. But they used to create hurdles to block the car.”

Well, Chetan Kumar, driver of Rahul Hegde lodged the complaint on Dimple and her friend stating that they repeatedly kicked off the officer's car even after warning them numerous times. But this time she became aggressive and thus they filed a complaint in Jubilee Hills Police Station under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.