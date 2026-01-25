Dinesh Karthik lauds Vikram Prabhu’s cop drama Sirai, calls it ‘realistic and heart-warming’

Chennai: Cricketer Dinesh Karthik has joined the growing list of admirers praising the critically acclaimed Tamil cop drama Sirai, starring Vikram Prabhu and LK Akshay in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari, the film has not only won over critics but has also emerged as a box-office success.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Dinesh Karthik described Sirai as a “lovely movie” and applauded its realistic storytelling and technical finesse. “Watched Sirai yesterday. Such a lovely movie. So well shot. Realistic and relatable with a heart-warming love story. I’m sure the director would have done extensive research to get a movie like this right. Loved the performances from Vikram Prabhu and his co-actors. Well done to all the technicians involved,” he wrote.

Actress and producer Khushbu Sundar also took to social media to heap praise on the film, calling it a “silent genuine winner of recent times”. She termed Sirai a must-watch, lauding its simple yet powerful narrative. “Everyone has performed fantastically, especially Vikram Prabhu. Your understanding of the character and restrained performance proves you are a true chip off the old block,” she wrote, expressing pride in the actor.

Khushbu further applauded director Suresh Rajakumari for his precise casting and crisp execution. She noted that the film contained no unnecessary scenes or songs and congratulated the entire team on what she described as its “humongous success”.

Dinesh Karthik and Khushbu are the latest high-profile names to praise Sirai. Earlier, celebrated filmmaker Shankar and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had also showered accolades on the film.

Shankar, in a post on X, said the film moved him to tears and left a lasting impact. He praised Vikram Prabhu’s strong performance and highlighted the natural innocence portrayed by LK Akshay and Anishma Anilkumar. Commending producer SS Lalit Kumar, Shankar described Sirai as a “gem” and hailed Suresh Rajakumari’s debut as impressive, calling the film’s closing message timely and relevant.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who praised the film last year, described Sirai as gripping and refreshing. He remarked that the film held his attention throughout, adding that it felt like an ensemble-driven story rather than a conventional hero-centric film.

With praise pouring in from across cinema and sports, Sirai continues to stand tall as one of the most talked-about Tamil films of recent times.