Director AS Ravikumar Choudhary announces his next titled ‘Flash Back’

Renowned director AS Ravikumar Choudhary, known for hits like Yagnam and Pilla Tu Lai LaniBiyan, is set to helm a new youth entertainer titled FLASH BACK. Produced by Karthik Reddy Rakasi under the Adya Art Production banner, the film is generating buzz with the intriguing tagline "EvarikiLedu?" which has piqued curiosity among audiences.

This upcoming project promises a fresh narrative, supported by a talented team of technicians. Prabhakar Reddy will serve as the Director of Photography, while JB composes the music. Lyrics are penned by Suddala Ashok Teja and Warangal Srinu, with the screenplay crafted by Diamond Ratnam Babu. Venkat will be in charge of the action sequences, ensuring a dynamic visual experience.

The filmmakers plan to unveil the cast and additional details about the movie in the near future. As excitement builds for FLASH BACK, fans are eager to see what this innovative project has in store.