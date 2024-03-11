Director, former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran passes away

In a saddening turn of events, director and producer Surya Kiran, renowned for his film "Sathyam," has passed away due to health complications. Despite his initial success with "Sathyam," subsequent ventures did not bring him the anticipated recognition and acclaim in the film industry.

After making a name with his debut directorial, Surya Kiran faced challenges and financial setbacks in his subsequent productions. In an attempt to revive his career, he participated in the fourth season of the reality show "Bigg Boss Telugu," but unfortunately, he was eliminated early in the competition.

Throughout his career, Surya Kiran grappled with various struggles and financial setbacks, attempting comebacks that did not materialize successfully. One such attempt included planning a Tamil film titled "Suthradhari," which did not see fruition. Despite his determination, he faced setbacks that prevented him from achieving the success he aspired to.

Surya Kiran began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, featuring in around two hundred films under the stage name Master Suresh before transitioning to a career in direction. Despite the challenges he encountered, he remained hopeful, especially after his stint on "Bigg Boss Telugu." However, the unforeseen disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted his plans for a resurgence.

His personal life also saw challenges, including a divorce from actress Kalyani, whom he was once married to. Surya Kiran's untimely demise has left the industry and his well-wishers mourning the loss of a talented individual who contributed to the world of cinema.



