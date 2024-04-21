Director Jeevan Reddy’s ‘Singareni Jungsiren’set to depict real-life events

Renowned director Jeevan Reddy, acclaimed for his work on "George Reddy," is gearing up for his next project, "Singareni Jungsiren." The film, produced by debutant Vivek Inugurti under the banner of Dhumra Varahi, is poised to bring to life true events that transpired in Singareni in 1999.

With the tagline "The Underground Lives," "Singareni Jungsiren" promises to delve into the depths of a compelling survival drama. Pre-production has been diligently completed, and filming is scheduled to commence soon.

Set against the backdrop of Telangana, a region rich in culture and history, the film aims to authentically capture the essence of the area. As anticipation builds, the cast and further details regarding the project are set to be unveiled on May Day, coinciding with International Labor Day.

"Singareni Jungsiren" arrives at a time when Telangana-themed films are resonating strongly with audiences, signaling a promising venture that seeks to captivate viewers with its portrayal of real-life events.