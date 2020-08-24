Director Lohith announces his new production

Bengaluru: Lohith, who has dabbled in supernatural horror and crime thrillers has happily announced his first production which will be a platform for the new director. The film will feature actor Prithvi Ambar of Dia fame and the Daali Dhananjaya will reveal the title of the film on Monday. According to the reports by the team, Dhananjaya has agreed to launch the title at 10 AM on August 24. The announcement was made by Lohith who claims that his career has seen many ups and downs so far but he is still thankful for the rough but beautiful past. He has sought support for his new venture.

The film is being jointly produced by director Lohit H's new venture called Friday Films. "It's a complete family entertaining film which includes love, sentiment and other stuff. I am happy to start my own production because a few years back I was a newcomer and some people in the industry-recognized my work and gave me a chance to direct. So now, the first movie under my production will also be a platform for the newcomer to show his direction talent" says Lohith.

Lohit who has directed films like Mummy and followed it with Devaki, both starring Priyanka Upendra is now getting into production with the new team. The film will be directed by a debutant, sources say. Friday Films in association with Silver Train International is producing the film. "Daali Dhananjaya will be launching the title on Monday and as of now; we have revealed only the name of the male lead. So in the coming day's actress name and other supporting characters will be revealed by some other Sandalwood celebrities" Lohith added.

Lohit has also announced that he is directing a new film, Brahmarakshasa which he works for Pushkar Productions for the first time. Lohith, who is ready with the script, says he is exploring an untold point in Brahmarakshasa. The entire film will be shot in Bengaluru, and the team has finalized on the locations. The makers are now in the process of zeroing in on the lead actors, and the rest of the cast. Brahmarakshasa will be the first film for the Pushkar Films to produce the full-fledged horror film because earlier the Pushkar Films produced movies only like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, and the upcoming Avatar Purusha and 777 Charlie.