Director Om Raut Calls Prabhas “Flop-Proof”, Invites Mean Comments From Fans

Just In
Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, recently responded to the criticism surrounding the film. Despite facing backlash on social media, Raut remains unfazed by the "faceless" online critics.
Om Raut, the director of Adipurush, recently responded to the criticism surrounding the film. Despite facing backlash on social media, Raut remains unfazed by the "faceless" online critics. In his statement, Raut emphasised that Adipurush was a box office success, having earned ₹400 crore globally, with ₹200 crore coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.
Raut's comments have sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some are criticising him for his remarks about Prabhas, questioning the confidence of calling the star "flop-proof" after the lukewarm reception of Adipurush. The film's performance has been a topic of debate, with some calling it a disappointment. A twitter handle has tagged him saying that he could have just said it normally instead of making a flop movie.
Adding to the controversy, Raut has yet to open comments on his social media accounts, leaving many to speculate on his reasons for maintaining this level of control over his online presence. As discussions continue, Raut's confidence in the film's commercial success remains a focal point in the ongoing debate.