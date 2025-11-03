Director Ramachandra Vattikuti’s ‘Mutton Soup’ impresses

‘Mutton Soup’ is a film directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti and produced by Mallikarjuna Elika (Gopal), Arun Chandra Vattikuti, and Ramakrishna Sanapala under the banners of Aluka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar. The film, starring Raman, Varsha Vishwanath, and Gemini Suresh in the lead roles, was released on October 10 and received positive reviews. Among the four films released that week, ‘Mutton Soup’ stood out with an impressive response from audiences and critics alike, who praised its unique narrative and execution.

At a time when the popularity of short films is on the decline, audiences continue to value films that dare to be different. In that category, ‘Mutton Soup’ emerges as a refreshing crime thriller. The director skillfully weaves a story inspired by true events, filled with unexpected twists and a gripping screenplay that keeps viewers on edge.

The film is set to reach a wider audience soon through an OTT release. Director Ramachandra Vattikuti, who made ‘Mutton Soup’ on a very low budget, is already preparing to begin his next project, once again promising a story with diverse and innovative content.