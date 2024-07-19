Director Sankalp Reddy launches ‘Just A Minute’ trailer

The movie "Just A Minute" features Abhishek Pacchipala, known from "Yedu Chepala Katha," as the lead, with Naziya Khan and Vineesha Gnaneswar as the heroines. Directed by Yashwant and produced by Tanveer and Prakash Dharmapuri under Red Swan Entertainment and Sudharma Movie Makers, the film's first look poster and trailer were launched by director Sankalp Reddy of "Ghazi" and "Antariksham" fame.

Sankalp Reddy expressed his happiness at launching the Sudharma Movie Makers logo and the "Just A Minute" trailer, praising the technical expertise of Karthik Dharmapuri and the comedic entertainment of the film. Producers Tanveer and Prakash Dharmapuri thanked Sankalp Reddy and announced the movie’s release on the 19th of this month, hoping for audience support and success.