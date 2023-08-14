Disha Patani debuts as director for music video of ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Live
Actress Disha Patani is all set to now be seen in a new music video with 'Kyun Karu Fikar' and will mark her debut as a director
Actress Disha Patani is all set to now be seen in a new music video with 'Kyun Karu Fikar' and will mark her debut as a director. Releasing the poster for the upcoming video Disha shared on her social media: "If you let go of the things you can't control, it will probably set you free 'Kyun Karun Fikar'. Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on August 16, 2023 on #PlayDMF official YouTube channel."
In the poster, Disha looks carefree and enjoys the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always, she is looking fabulous.
From 'Hui Malang' to 'Slow Motion' to 'Do You Love Me', Disha has always left us floored with her dance moves in her songs. As for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' feels like an anthem to being care free.
On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in 'Yodha' opposite Siddharth Malhotra and also has 'Kanguva' and 'Suriya 42' in the pipeline. Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film 'Loafer' in 2015. She had her first Hindi film release with the biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
She subsequently played the leading lady in the Chinese action comedy 'Kung Fu Yoga' (2017) and the Hindi films 'Baaghi 2' (2018), 'Bharat' (2019), 'Malang' (2020) and 'Ek Villain Returns' (2022).