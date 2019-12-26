Divas exploring web space

Close on the heels of Samantha, debuting on web world with 'Family Man 2', another A-lister Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her debut in the web series that will release in Tamil.

Tentatively titled 'The November Story' the web series tells the story of a father-daughter relationship, where the daughter (essayed by Tamannaah) tries to salvage the reputation of her criminal father (essayed by GM Kumar). "The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like

myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time-frame.

I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There is lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth," Tamannaah had said.

Following in her footsteps, Hebah Patel, who is currently shooting for Nithiin-starrer 'Bheeshma,' has apparently signed a web series. The 'Kumari 21F' star will be seen in an interesting role in the OTT project which is being directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

Interestingly, the actress has been lying low oflate and hardly signing films.

However, she seems to be fascinated with the opportunities on the digital platform. Apart from meaty roles, divas are exploring web world to draw fancy pay cheques.