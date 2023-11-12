Diwali Lights Up the Anticipation for Vijay Deverakonda's "Family Star" First Single Soon

The festive spirit of Diwali brought with it a dazzling surprise for fans of Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The charismatic actor, along with the talented Mrunal Thakur, illuminated the occasion with a traditional still from their upcoming movie, set to hit screens during Sankranthi 2024.



In this special Diwali still, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur donned resplendent traditional attire, capturing the essence of the festival of lights. The duo was captured in a heartwarming moment, lighting a flower pot and extending warm Diwali wishes to fans. The still not only showcased the lead pair's chemistry but also confirmed the much-anticipated release of their film, titled Family Star, during the auspicious Sankranthi festival in 2024.

Family Star the 54th film under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is helmed by director Parasuram Petla, known for crafting compelling family entertainers. The teaser, unveiled on Diwali, promises a perfect blend of mass appeal and class, setting the stage for a cinematic gem.

Vijay Deverakonda, essaying the role of a family man with a cool attitude, is expected to deliver a characterisation that will resonate with audiences. The collaboration between Deverakonda and Parasuram, following the blockbuster success of "Geetha Govindam," has fueled immense anticipation. The project is backed by the visionary producers, Dil Raju and Shirish, who are renowned for their blockbuster productions under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and others

Technical team

Cinematography : KU Mohanan

Music : Gopisunder

Art Director : AS Prakash

Editor : Marthand K Venkatesh

PRO : GSK Media, Vamsi Kaka

Creative Producer : Vasu Varma

Producers : Raju - Sirish

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla