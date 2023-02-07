DJ Tillu Fame Siddhu Jonnalagadda Announces His New Movie…

DJ Tillu… This movie created a buzz both in the theatres and on the small screens with its intriguing comedy plot. Especially the magic which was created by the lead actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty was just next level and this made the movie turn into a blockbuster. Siddhu bagged millions of fans with this one movie and thus even the sequel for this movie is announced a few days ago. Off late, Siddhu announced his 8th movie and this time he is teaming up with ace production banner Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra... Along with sharing the great news, the makers also dropped the first poster and showcased the young actor in a modish appeal…



Get ready to enter into the world of fun, love & entertainment 🥳❤️🤩 We are super happy to announce our next project 🎬 with Star Boy #SiddhuJonnalagadda in association with @SukumarWritings. Directed by Vaisshnavi. #Siddhu8 on floors very soon. pic.twitter.com/2o0WkGMdhr — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) February 7, 2023

In the poster, Siddhu sported in a white shirt and looked classy with the backdrop of popular monuments of various countries. Well, this movie will be helmed by a debutant Vaisshnavi and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra production house in association with Sukumar Writings banner.

Going with the details of the Tillu Square movie, the teaser showcased DJ Tillu and his mate being caught by the Police in a drunkard state… He argues with the traffic police officer and asks him to drop at his home. The shooting of this movie already began a few days ago and it has talented actress Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress role in this movie.

DJ Tillu movie was released on 12th February, 2022 in the theatres and was made with just 8 crores budget; but it minted 30 crores at the ticket windows.

Coming to the sequel, it is being directed by Mallik Ram and is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.