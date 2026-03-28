‘Don Bosko’ first look promises a stylish comedy entertainer

The upcoming comedy entertainer Don Bosko is generating buzz with its intriguing ensemble cast featuring Rushya Datta, Mirnaa Menon, and Murali Sharma in key roles. Blending fresh talent with seasoned performers, the film aims to deliver a lively and engaging cinematic experience.

The makers recently completed the film’s shoot and unveiled the first look poster, which has already caught attention among audiences. Rushya Datta is seen in a striking and stylish avatar, wielding a katana and exuding confidence, hinting at an entertaining and energetic narrative. The supporting cast includes Mounika, Vishnu Oi, and Rajkumar Kasireddy, adding further depth to the film.

Don Bosko is directed by Shankar Gowri and produced by Venkat Upputuri under the Radha Krishna Entertainments banner. The film’s technical crew features Sricharan Pakala as the music director and Edurolu Raju handling cinematography.

Radha Krishna Entertainments, an emerging production house known for successfully distributing several blockbuster films across overseas markets and Telugu states, is now stepping into production with this fun-filled venture.

With shooting wrapped up and post-production underway, the team is expected to reveal more updates, including the release date, in the coming days.