Don't Make Movies On Sushant Without Family Consent: HC to Filmmakers

Delhi High court has directed the producers of Biopic about Sushant Singh Rajput not to produce any movie without the permission of his family.



The court, which considered the petition filed by Sushant Singh's father, has served summons to the producer regarding this.

Several movies based on the life story of Late Sushant Singh Rajput were announced like "The justice", "Suicide or Murder", and "Shashank". But the court has put a stumbling block for all these movies.

Besides, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a plea in the court not to allow any sort of publications like cartoon pictures, Books, etc about his son in addition to movies. KK Singh had further appealed stating that in case the movie is Produced, that will influence witnesses and public perception about this case will also change.

"Many people are trying to earn fame by taking advantage of this situation through their different tales and their own school of thoughts," stated Sushant's father in his petition. Delhi court has forbidden any sort of publication, which are detrimental to the prestige of the family. The investigations regarding the suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still in progress.

During the month of June last year, Sushant's body was found hanging in an apartment at Mumbai. Police had said in their FIR that it was a case of suicide. This case became a sensation at International level. The Supreme court had handed over the investigation of this case to the CBI. The investigations are being done considering different angles like Drugs, Financial transactions etc. But the final report is yet to arrive.