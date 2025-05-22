Doomsday, you’ve been warned: Stitch is ready for action

Move over superheroes—there’s a new blue alien in town, and he’s bringing more chaos and charm than ever before. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch lands in theaters tomorrow, May 23, and early reactions suggest the summer movie season is kicking off with an intergalactic bang.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, this heartwarming reimagining of the 2002 animated classic is already generating buzz as one of Disney’s best live-action adaptations to date. Critics are praising the film’s stunning visuals, emotional depth, and a pitch-perfect blend of nostalgia and originality. Fans, meanwhile, are completely smitten—especially with Stitch, whose live-action transformation has won over audiences young and old.

At the heart of the film is newcomer Maia Kealoha, whose performance as Lilo is being celebrated as a breakout role. Sydney Agudong (Nani), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba), and Tia Carrere (Mrs. Kekoa) round out a talented ensemble cast in this vibrant, family-centric adventure.

And just when you thought Stitch couldn’t get more unpredictable, he dropped a playful hint about possibly joining the Avengers: Doomsday lineup. In a viral video clip, Stitch grins and warns, “You’re trying to get Stitch in trouble! Watch and find out! But one thing Stitch would say… Stitch strong! Doomsday not ready for Stitch.” Whether it’s a tease or a crossover dream, fans are eating it up. Watch the clip here.

Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch promises a global celebration of ‘ohana’—family. With heartfelt storytelling and larger-than-life energy, this beloved tale is ready to charm a whole new generation.