‘Double iSmart’clears censor; gets ‘A’

If there's a film in recent times that has successfully united fans from both North and South India, it’s undoubtedly the Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni starrer "Double iSmart." The entire nation, not just Telugu fans, eagerly awaits this pan-Indian film, which is the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit "iSmart Shankar," directed by Puri Jagannath. Kavya Thapar stars as the heroine in this much-awaited flick.

The film’s censor certification has been creating a significant buzz in the film industry. According to the latest update, "Double iSmart" has completed its censor formalities and has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate. This comes as no surprise, as the original "iSmart Shankar" also received an ‘A’ certificate for its bold language and violent action scenes.

The recently released trailer for "Double iSmart" has heightened expectations among the mass audience, delighting fans of both Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt. The film promises to deliver the same high-energy entertainment that made the original a massive hit.

One cannot discuss "Double iSmart" without mentioning Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, who has once again composed foot-tapping beats that are set to become instant favorites, just as he did with "iSmart Shankar." The film is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and PuriJagannadh under the banner of Puri Connects.

With its bold content and star-studded cast, "Double iSmart" is set to be a cinematic experience that fans across the nation won't want to miss. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, ensuring that "Double iSmart" will be one of the most talked-about films of the year.