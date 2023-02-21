DPIFF 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt And Other Winners Express Their Happiness Through Social Media

The most-awaited 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023' event was held yesterday night i.e on 20th February, 2023 in Mumbai. As expected SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' movies bagged awards for their intense plots. The Bollywood's best couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are totally happy as they are picked as the 'Best Actress' and 'Best Actor' for the night… Their outstanding performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra movies made their get honoured! Even eminent personalities Hariharan and Rekha are also honoured with the 'Outstanding' awards and are respected for their tremendous service to the music and film industries. Not to forget, Anupama and Naagin serials also got enough recognition on the National side bagging these prestigious awards!



Well, Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Tejaswwi Prakash and a few other winners shared their happiness through social media and treated their fans by sharing memorable pics too on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Kantara already made enough noise in the theatres and now it's time to enjoy the fruitful results. The movie nagged the award in the 'Best Film' category and Rishab is happy to receive the award for being the director and lead actor of this movie!

Along with sharing the memorable pics from the prestigious award show holding the trophy, Rishab also expressed his happiness jotting down a heartfelt note…

The note reads, "Honored to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express my gratitude for bestowing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon me.

I am grateful to Hombale films and Vijay Kiragandur Sir for trusting me and giving me an opportunity. I Cannot wait to make more and better films together.

This would have been impossible without our Kantara Team and technicians who supported this small dream of mine, and the pillar of my Life Pragathi Shetty.

I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan Sir.

Thank you for all your blessings and love.

Your's

Rishab Shetty".

Mouni Roy

Naagin actress Mouni Roy is also happy and shared the prestigious award pic on her Insta page jotting down, "Coming back home to this thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards for the honour ॥ॐ नमः शिवाय॥ ॥हरी ॐ ॥"

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared a couple of videos of the event and wrote, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho! #Humbled #Honoured #dadasahebinternationalfilmfestival".

Alia is also very happy for the big win… Even her dear hubby Ranbir also bagged the 'Best Actor' award and doubled the celebrations for the couple.



Congratulations to all the winners…