DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest

Dulquer Salmaan, once known primarily as the son of Malayalam Megastar Mammootty, has significantly transcended his familial legacy over the past 12 years, emerging as a beloved Pan-Indian actor. Partnering with Sithara Entertainments, known for delivering quality films, Dulquer is set to collaborate with Writer-Director Venky Atluri in the upcoming project titled "Lucky Baskhar."
To mark Dulquer Salmaan's impressive 12-year journey as an actor, the makers have unveiled the first look of the film, portraying him as an ambitious bank cashier named Baskhar. Set in 1980s Bombay (now Mumbai), the film aims to narrate the extraordinary journey of a simple man, promising a compelling and heartwarming story.
Amidst the shooting progressing rapidly, the makers emphasize delivering a film that lives up to the high expectations set by their previous collaboration on "Sir/Vaathi." National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar is set to craft the music for "Lucky Baskhar," aiming for another chartbuster album after the success of their previous venture.
Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film, "Lucky Baskhar" features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady. The movie is expected to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, promising a multi-lingual cinematic treat for the audience. Further details about the film are anticipated to be revealed by the makers soon.