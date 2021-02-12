Dr Rajkumar Kidnap Case: How Much Did Karnataka Govt Pay Veerappan For Actor's Release? Book's Shocking Disclosure

Late Sandalwood actor Dr Rajkumar's kidnap case had created a lot of sensation in the history of our country. The details about the facts and figures in this case has not been officially revealed so far by the Karnataka government. But the police and journalists in Tamil Nadu had shared some details those days regarding the incident and a few books were also written about this case.

Filmmakers M R Ramesh and Ram Gopal Varma had even produced movies on the case. Now, we hear that a Tamil journalist has revealed about the amount of money the government gave for the release of the late matinée Idol.

Dr Rajkumar was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan on July 30, 2000 from his Gajanur farmhouse where the actor had gone and was staying with his wife late Parvathamma. This news came as a lightning stroke for the people of Karnataka the next morning. 108 days after his stay in the forest with Veerappan, the actor was released.

On that night Parvathamma is said to have met S M Krishna at about 1.30 pm. On the morning of that day, SM Krishna had gone to Tamil Nadu and had a meeting with the then TN CM N Karunanidhi. In this regard Tamil Nadu's journalist Shiva Subramanyan has brought out a book.

In the book, he has mentioned the money involved for the release of the actor. Earlier, Veerappan had demanded one thousand crores for the release of the actor, it was said. In this he had demanded Rs 900 crores worth of gold and 1 crore in liquid cash, as per the latest details.

These details have been revealed in the book titled "Life and fall of Veerappan" written by Shiva Subramanyan. But after negotiation through Nakkeeran editor Gopalan, a payment of 15 crores was given in three instalments, it is said. To agree to this mode of payment, Nakkeeran Gopalan had to have six rounds of talks with the forest brigand.

Besides these, several other demands of Veerappan were also met. These details have been mentioned in the book "Life and fall of Veerappan" written by Shiva Subramanyan.