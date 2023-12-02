‘Dreamz Bollywood’ Lights Up Goa’s Cinematic Dreams!

The 'Dreamz Bollywood' workshop is set to be inaugurated by CM Dr. Pramod Sawant in the state of Goa, aiming to empower aspiring entertainers to pursue their dreams. This Bollywood workshop will witness newcomers being mentored by renowned personalities such as Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajesh Tailang, Rannvijay Singha, Vivek Agnihotri, Sai Kabir, and Gagan Dev Riar.

Scheduled to be held in Goa from December 15 to December 22, 2023, the workshop, spearheaded by producer and writer Rajesh Mohanty, known for works like 'Antardhwani,' 'Inside Stories: That Day,' and 'Inside Stories: It’s Over,' aims to provide a platform for nurturing new talents. The goal is to bridge the gap between aspiring performers and the industry’s stalwarts.

Ace National Award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla expressed, "To be invited to inspire the next generation of actors at Bollywood Dreamz is truly humbling. I'm excited to share my passion, insights, and guidance to help them shape their unique paths to success. This is a chance not only to witness their talent but also to nurture their dreams and fuel their journey towards cinematic stardom."

Actor and VJ Rannvijay Singha shared, "I believe in the power of dreams and the unwavering spirit it takes to bring them to life. To be a part of this immersive experience, surrounded by talented individuals – from actors and directors to stylists and social media experts – is truly inspiring. Together, we can create a platform where passion meets guidance, and dreams are nurtured, allowing talent to shine."

Director Neeraj Pathak added, "It is with immense honor and excitement that I accept the invitation to be a mentor at Bollywood Dreamz. This workshop presents a unique opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with aspiring actors and actresses, guiding them towards their dreams in the vibrant world of Bollywood."