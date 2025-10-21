Dude Box Office Collection Day 4 – Total ₹40.75 Cr India Net

The movie Dude is doing well at the box office.

After the first three days, it earned 30.75 Cr in India.

On Day 4 (October 20, 2025), it earned an estimated 10.00 Cr.

Total 4-Day India Net Collection

Day 1: 9.75 Cr (Tamil: 6.5 Cr; Telugu: 3.25 Cr)

Day 2: 10.4 Cr (Tamil: 7.5 Cr; Telugu: 2.9 Cr)

Day 3: 10.6 Cr (Tamil: 8 Cr; Telugu: 2.6 Cr)

Day 4: 10.0 Cr (estimate)

Total: 40.75 Cr

Occupancy on Day 4

Tamil Overall: 56.98%

Telugu Overall: 24.80%

Tamil Key Regions:

Chennai 74.5%

Madurai 62%

Trichy 80.75%

Mumbai 21.75%

Telugu Key Regions:

Hyderabad 23.75%

Vijayawada 26%

Guntur 48.5%

Karimnagar 8.5%

About the Movie

Directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon.