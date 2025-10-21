Live
Dude Box Office Collection Day 4 – Total ₹40.75 Cr India Net
Highlights
Dude box office collection update: ₹10 Cr on Day 4, total 4-day India net ₹40.75 Cr. Tamil and Telugu occupancy details and latest updates.
The movie Dude is doing well at the box office.
After the first three days, it earned 30.75 Cr in India.
On Day 4 (October 20, 2025), it earned an estimated 10.00 Cr.
Total 4-Day India Net Collection
Day 1: 9.75 Cr (Tamil: 6.5 Cr; Telugu: 3.25 Cr)
Day 2: 10.4 Cr (Tamil: 7.5 Cr; Telugu: 2.9 Cr)
Day 3: 10.6 Cr (Tamil: 8 Cr; Telugu: 2.6 Cr)
Day 4: 10.0 Cr (estimate)
Total: 40.75 Cr
Occupancy on Day 4
Tamil Overall: 56.98%
Telugu Overall: 24.80%
Tamil Key Regions:
Chennai 74.5%
Madurai 62%
Trichy 80.75%
Mumbai 21.75%
Telugu Key Regions:
Hyderabad 23.75%
Vijayawada 26%
Guntur 48.5%
Karimnagar 8.5%
About the Movie
Directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon.
