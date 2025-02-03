Dulquer looks stunning in ‘Kaantha’ first-look poster

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, in collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and the prestigious Suresh Productions, is gearing up for the release of the multilingual film Kaantha. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, with Bhagyashree as the female lead and Samuthirakani in a pivotal role.

Marking a milestone in Dulquer Salmaan’s career, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Kaantha to commemorate his 13-year journey in the industry. The two posters present Dulquer in an intense, charismatic avatar—one capturing him in a suit with a fierce gaze, while the other portrays him smoking a cigarette with a distinctive new hairstyle.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha explores the intricate dynamics of human relationships against the backdrop of a transformative era. The film aims to bring a fresh perspective to storytelling, backed by a powerhouse of talent and production expertise.

Speaking about the project, director Selvamani Selvaraj, known for Netflix’s The Hunt for Veerappan, expressed his excitement, stating, “This film, much like Dulquer’s career, embodies evolution, challenge, and artistic expression. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate his incredible journey.”

With production now complete and post-production in progress, Kaantha is shaping up to be a visual spectacle. More details, including a trailer and release date, will be announced soon, building anticipation for what promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.