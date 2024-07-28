Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled

Dulquer Salmaan, an eminent and widely regarded multilingual actor, has signed on for an exciting new project in Telugu cinema. Known for his versatility, Dulquer has achieved significant success in Telugu films with standout performances in "Mahanati" and "Sita Ramam." He also recently made a notable cameo in the much-anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD."

Dulquer, who enjoys a strong fan base in Telugu cinema, continues to captivate audiences with his diverse and compelling film choices. His latest venture is a collaboration with director Pavan Sadineni, celebrated for his innovative storytelling and unique cinematic approach. On Dulquer's birthday, the makers revealed the film's title and a captivating first-look poster.

The film, intriguingly titled "Aakasam Lo Oka Tara," features Dulquer in a simple, understated look. The poster, which includes a schoolgirl in a picturesque farming field, adds a layer of mystery and intrigue, highlighting the film's thematic essence and piquing audience curiosity. The visual promises a heartwarming entertainer.

Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, "Aakasam Lo Oka Tara" is backed by esteemed production houses Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media, adding to the project's anticipation. The film is set to begin production soon, with detailed information about the cast and crew yet to be revealed.

Fans and industry insiders eagerly await further announcements about this highly anticipated project. With such a strong team and compelling first look, "Aakasam Lo Oka Tara" is poised to make a significant impact in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam cinemas.



