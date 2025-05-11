‘Dum Dumaare’ from ‘Bhairavam’ drops as a lively ode to friendship

With the release of Bhairavam fast approaching on May 30, the film's third single, Dum Dumaare, has added to the buzz. Featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith, this vibrant track captures the spirit of friendship with an infectious blend of energy, emotion, and visual splendor.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhairavam is already a highly anticipated summer action thriller. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Music director Sri Charan Pakala, who struck gold with the first two chart-topping singles, continues his winning streak with Dum Dumaare.

Set against a visually rich carnival backdrop, the song delivers a musical high with catchy beats and a melodic layer that brings emotional weight. Bhaskarabhatla’s lyrics celebrate the unbreakable bonds of friendship, while Revanth and Sahithi Chaganti elevate the track with their energetic vocals. Ganesh Master’s dynamic choreography brings a festive charm to the visuals, and the lead trio’s chemistry shines on screen.

Adding to the film’s star power are Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai as the female leads. Cinematography is by Hari K Vedantam, editing by Chota K Prasad, and production design by Brahma Kadali. Dialogues are penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

With Dum Dumaare, Bhairavam promises a celebration of friendship and emotion, setting the stage for a high-octane theatrical experience this summer.