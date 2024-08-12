Live
- Awareness Program on Drug uses and Abuse for Students
- UN: 39 die in Somalia armed clashes in two months
- MLA Dr. Vamsikrishna Activates Irrigation Motors for Various Villages in Balmur Mandal
- ITC Hotels expand presence in Rajasthan with signing of welcomhotel pushkar
- Zudio scales up affordable fashion trends in Gachibowli
- Bay Window Launches Third Furniture Store in Miyapur
- Saudi Welcomes 8th Site on UNESCO World Heritage List: Al-Faw Archaeological Area
- Parathyroid Cancer Successfully Treated at American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Mangalagiri in Vijayawada
- Life insurance industry logged 14.2 pc new premium growth in July
- Israeli Air Force suspends overseas trips for staff amid regional tensions
"E Shakti Aapaledhu" Song Release Composed by GV Rao
Future Never Fails 78th Independence Day Celebration
Song Launch by Ajay Mishar Chairman Red Cross and Former Additional Chief Secretary Telangana
Quality of Voting, 75 GV Rao composed the song "E Shakti Aapaledhu Navbharata Pragathini" in the form of a song, choosing the background of many great achievements of India's independence. Dr. Mounasri Mallik has given the lyrics for this song. Yasho Krishna composed the music. Singer Hymath Mohammed.
