"E Shakti Aapaledhu" Song Release Composed by GV Rao

Future Never Fails 78th Independence Day Celebration

Song Launch by Ajay Mishar Chairman Red Cross and Former Additional Chief Secretary Telangana

Quality of Voting, 75 GV Rao composed the song "E Shakti Aapaledhu Navbharata Pragathini" in the form of a song, choosing the background of many great achievements of India's independence. Dr. Mounasri Mallik has given the lyrics for this song. Yasho Krishna composed the music. Singer Hymath Mohammed.



X