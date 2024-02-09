‘Eagle’ review: A technical masterpiece

Cast: Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Ajay Ghosh, Praneetha Patnaik

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Producer: TG Vishwa Prasad

Music Director: Davzand

Cinematographers: Karthik Gattamneni, Karm Chawla, Kamil Plocki

Rating: 2.75/5

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has raised the bar with the release of the action thriller "Eagle," helmed by renowned cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. This film, generating significant buzz, has garnered high expectations from the audience. Now, the question looms whether "Eagle" lives up to these heightened anticipations.

Story

Sahadev Varma (Ravi Teja), a Talakona native, cultivates rare wild cotton with high demand in Europe. Journalist Nalini (Anupama Parameswaran) discovers Sahadev's unique agricultural venture and writes an article about him, inadvertently putting herself in jeopardy. As she delves deeper, she learns that Sahadev is a wanted figure, pursued by RAW, naxals, and terrorists. The mystery surrounding Sahadev'sidentity, his activities in Talakona, and the various groups seeking him form the crux of the plot. Eagle unfolds a gripping tale of intrigue and action, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with Ravi Teja in the lead.

Analysis

In “Eagle,” Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja takes on a well-worn storyline of a hero whose blissful past is disrupted by his profession, and the narrative revolves around his determination to rectify past mistakes by uncovering the root cause and vanquishing evil. Despite the simplicity of the plot, Eagle takes an unconventional approach, introducing excessive complications, unnecessary subplots, and gratuitous hero elevations.

The film's first half struggles to find its footing, drowning in sub-stories designed to underscore the protagonist's heroism. Themes of RAW, terrorists, naxals, mixed concepts of weapons, Bauxite, and professional assassins contribute to a cluttered and chaotic narrative. The initial hour barely features Ravi Teja, relying heavily on hero elevations, which fall short of making an impact.

While some segments in the second half manage to engage the audience, the overall execution falters. Action sequences appear lackluster, and the extended runtime becomes a detriment. Despite attempts to introduce heavy terms like Margasiram, Vidhwamsam, and Viswaroopam, they fail to resonate throughout the film.

In an unexpected move, the director announces a second part for Eagle, leaving the audience questioning the need for a continuation given the challenges in the first installment. Ultimately, Eagle attempts to convey a familiar narrative in an eccentric manner but falls short in execution, leaving the audience with a disjointed and unsatisfying cinematic experience.

Performances

Ravi Teja's dedication shines in “Eagle,” but the film's lackluster plot and superfluous additions make it a tiresome watch. Despite a talented cast, including Avasarala Srinivas, Srinivasa Reddy, Vinay Rai, and Anupama Parameswaran, their potential remains untapped. Navadeep's commendable performance stands out. However, the attempted comedy by Ajay Ghosh and Srinivasa Reddy falls flat. Kavya Thapar's character, though visually appealing, lacks depth and interest. Veteran actress Madhoobala's role is confined to a monitoring room.

Technicalities

“Eagle” stands out as a technical masterpiece in Telugu cinema, addressing longstanding concerns about the industry's technical standards. Cinematography and action sequences, in particular, shine brightly, elevating the film's visual appeal. The makers deserve commendation for delivering a stylish presentation without compromising on the budget. While the background score is commendable and songs are passable, some editing could enhance the overall pacing. Director Karthik Ghattamaneni succeeds in presenting Ravi Teja in a unique avatar, though a greater focus on refining the first half and dialogues could have elevated the overall impact of the film.

Advantages

Technical standards

Production values

Few scenes in second half

Drawbacks

First half

Misfired elevations