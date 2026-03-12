Eesha Rebba stuns in regal look

Actress Eesha Rebba turned heads with her graceful appearance at a wedding celebration held recently. The Tollywood beauty captivated onlookers with a striking traditional ensemble that perfectly blended elegance with contemporary style.

Eesha opted for a rich dark green embroidered lehenga set that instantly drew attention. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery across the fabric, giving it a luxurious and festive appeal. The blouse, designed with a deep neckline, added a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette. She paired it with a matching sheer dupatta that was highlighted by heavy embroidered borders, completing the regal look.

The actress complemented her attire with sophisticated jewellery. She chose a stunning emerald choker necklace along with matching earrings, which enhanced the overall richness of her outfit. The jewellery pieces blended seamlessly with the deep green tones of the lehenga, creating a refined and polished appearance.

Eesha kept her makeup soft and elegant, opting for a natural look that highlighted her features without overpowering the outfit. Her glowing skin, subtle eye makeup, and muted lip shade added to the understated charm of her styling. The actress styled her hair in a neat bun, with a few soft strands left loose around her face, giving her a graceful and effortless finish.

Known for her strong screen presence, Eesha Rebba once again proved that she is equally impressive when it comes to fashion. Her elegant appearance at the star-studded celebration quickly caught the attention of fans and fashion watchers alike.