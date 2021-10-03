Elnaaz of 'Sacred Games' to star in 'Tehran' Season 2

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi will be seen sharing screen space with Oscar nominated actress Glenn Close in the second season of the drama series 'Tehran', which will air on Apple TV+.

Elnaaz is shooting for the same in Athens, Greece. Details about her character are still under wraps.

The first season of the Israeli show was nominated for an International Emmy alongside the Indian series 'Aarya' among many others.

Speaking about it, the actress said: "It is a pinch-me moment for me. I am proud to be associated with an Apple TV+ and Emmy-nominated series. More than that, it is an honour to be part of a project with Glenn Close."

She added: "I remember when I saw season 1 I told myself, you should have been part of this series - so I put it out there in the universe and here we are! I cannot reveal much about it, but I am sure the audience is going to love it as much as they did the first season."

According to deadline.com, 'Tehran' tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Elnaaz is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller 'Sangeen' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.