Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has reportedly suffered a neck injury while filming a high-octane action sequence for the much-anticipated spy thriller ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad. The actor was executing a daring jump when the incident occurred, leaving him with a deep cut. A photo of Emraan, visibly bleeding, has surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of concern from his fans.

Despite the injury, sources close to the production team have confirmed that the shooting schedule will not face significant delays. Emraan, known for his dedication to his craft, has not yet addressed the injury publicly, but fans are hopeful for his speedy recovery.





‘Goodachari 2’ is the highly awaited sequel to the 2018 Telugu blockbuster ‘Goodachari,’ which starred Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The original film captivated audiences with its gripping espionage plot and intense action scenes. Alongside Adivi Sesh, the first film featured standout performances by Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu. The sequel promises to build on the success of the original, with Emraan Hashmi’s involvement adding to the excitement.

This injury, while concerning, is not expected to dampen the momentum around the project. ‘Goodachari 2’ continues to generate immense buzz as fans eagerly anticipate its release. Emraan’s role in the film remains under wraps, but his addition to the cast is seen as a significant move to appeal to both Bollywood and Tollywood audiences.

Before this, Emraan was seen in the web series ‘Showtime,’ streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series, created by Sumit Roy, also featured prominent actors like Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

As the star recovers and the filming continues, fans remain hopeful for an official update from the actor and look forward to the upcoming thriller that promises to be a cinematic treat.