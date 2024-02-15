Emraan Hashmi joins Adivi Sesh in ‘G2’

Bollywood's dynamic actor, Emraan Hashmi, announced on Thursday that he is set to be a part of the highly anticipated spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2), starring Adivi Sesh. The actor, renowned for his compelling performances, expressed excitement about the project, calling the script "compelling."

Emraan Hashmi's entry into 'G2' marks a pivotal moment for this burgeoning spy franchise, following his impactful portrayal as an antagonist in 'Tiger 3.' His inclusion adds an electrifying element to one of the country's biggest spy sagas, enhancing the anticipation surrounding the film.

The prequel, 'Goodachari,' featuring Adivi Sesh, achieved blockbuster success, laying the foundation for an eagerly awaited sequel. The collaboration between a prominent Bollywood actor and a South star promises to bring a unique and thrilling dimension to the project, capturing the imagination of fans.

The first look of the film has already resonated with audiences, amplifying the excitement for the unfolding narrative. Emraan Hashmi took to social media to share the news, posting an image with the caption: "The Mission begins. The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. The ever sensational Emraan Hashmi is on board mission #G2. He is all set to enthrall everyone with his presence... shoot in progress."

Speaking about his role in 'G2,' Emraan Hashmi stated, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Adivi Sesh welcomed Emraan Hashmi into the 'G2' universe, expressing his anticipation for the collaboration. Producer T G Vishwa Prasad emphasized that Emraan Hashmi's inclusion elevates the stakes for the film, aligning perfectly with the vision for the project.

Banita Sandhu is set to play the leading lady in the movie. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, is under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, 'Goodachari 2' promises to be a cinematic spectacle like never before.