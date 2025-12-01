Esha Gupta’s effortless look turns heads

Actor Esha Gupta, known for her roles in Rustom, Jannat 2, and Total Dhamaal, made a striking appearance online with a look that blended simplicity, confidence, and quiet glamour. The actress stepped out in a maroon velvet jumpsuit that subtly shimmered under the light, giving her outfit a soft yet captivating presence. It was the kind of look that naturally drew attention without trying too hard, and Esha carried it with her signature poise.

What elevated the ensemble further was her choice of accessories. In the newly shared pictures, she paired the outfit with a structured blazer and a sleek belt, balancing comfort with a polished edge. Adding an unexpected twist, Esha wore matching maroon goggles, a playful detail that gave the look a fun, fashionable lift.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta is currently shooting for Dhamaal 4. The franchise has a loyal fan base, and anticipation around the upcoming installment has been building steadily. With speculation around which original cast members would return, confirmation of Esha’s involvement has already sparked notable excitement among fans and film circles.

Her latest look, combined with the buzz surrounding Dhamaal 4, ensures Esha remains firmly in the spotlight.