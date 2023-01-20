Excitement surrounds Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Telugu movie

Rashmika Mandanna, who has recently gained national recognition as the "national crush," is currently celebrating the success of her latest film, "Varisu," which was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and starred Vijay as the male lead.

There is now strong buzz that Mandanna will be joining forces once again with director Venky Kudumula, with whom she made her Tollywood debut in "Chalo" and also worked on "Bheeshma." Reports suggest that the new film will star Nithiin as the protagonist and is set to begin filming in March, with production being handled by the notable production company Mythri Movie Makers.



In addition to this upcoming project, Mandanna also has "Animal" directed by Sundeep Reddy Vanga and "Pushpa: The Rule" starring Allu Arjun in her upcoming filmography. Keep an eye out for more updates on these exciting projects.

