Live
- Mrs. India 2024 Hemalatha Reddy Graces Dandiya Events at Bathukamma Festival in Hyderabad
- Baba Siddique murder: One gets police custody till Oct 21, another sent for medical test; 2 absconding
- Head Constable Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at Mahabubabad Collectorate
- Car Catches Fire in Shamshabad, Passengers Escape Unharmed
- Weather Dept issues red alert for Chennai
- Indian Navy’s training squadrons reach Bahrain & UAE
- Ee Jagame Vidhiga' Lyrical Song Released from 'Rahasyam Idam Jagath
- In a surprise visit, PM Modi visits PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam
- Dengue in Manipur: 4 killed, 1360 positive cases reported so far this year
- HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club ropes in Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as mentor-cum coaches
Just In
Exciting new projects stir anticipation in Telugu cinema
Mythri Movie Makers, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, is set to release 8 Vasanthalu, directed by Phanindra Narsetti. Known for his acclaimed film Manu, Narsetti returns with a compelling story led by Ananthika Sanilkumar as Shuddhi Ayodhya.
Mythri Movie Makers, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, is set to release 8 Vasanthalu, directed by Phanindra Narsetti. Known for his acclaimed film Manu, Narsetti returns with a compelling story led by Ananthika Sanilkumar as Shuddhi Ayodhya. The recently released character teaser showcases her as a martial arts expert, charting her eight-year journey from a calm teenager to a fierce woman. With stunning cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, 8 Vasanthalu promises a heartfelt cinematic experience.
Meanwhile, Madhura Audio has ventured into original song production with the release of Palike Bangarama. Sung by Dinakar Kalvala and composed by Priyadarshan Balasubramanian, this love song, released by legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, has struck a chord with audiences. The lyrics beautifully express emotions every girl dreams of hearing from her loved one, rekindling the spark in relationships.
Adding to the buzz, Do Kamine has officially launched under the direction of Samudra. The film, produced by Chandra Pulugujju, brings together an exciting cast, including Arun Mahasiva and Ram Trivikram. The grand launch event saw participation from industry veterans like Srikanth and Suman. The movie, described as a pan-Indian project blending elements of Sholay and RRR, is set to begin shooting in November and promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience.
With these diverse and dynamic projects, Telugu cinema continues to offer fresh and exciting content.