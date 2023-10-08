Exciting trailer for 'Mystery' unveiled

'Mystery' is going to be released in theatres on October 13. Its exciting trailer, unveiled today, promises that the film is going to be promising and gripping. Starring Swapna Chowdhary and Saikrishna as the lead pair, the film is produced by Venkat Pulagam on PV Arts. Suman, Ali, Tanikella Bharani, Venkat Duggi Reddy, Ravi Reddy and others are playing different roles in this Thallada Saikrishna directorial.

Speaking on the occasion, director and hero Thallada Saikrishna said that content-driven films are always accepted by the audience. "I sincerely thank producers Venkat Pulagam and Venkat Duggi Reddy for giving us this opportunity. The film is very refreshing with gripping mystery thriller elements. The film will release this month on October 13 in the Telugu States and in Atlanta in the US," he added.





Heroine Swapna Chowdhary said, "My character comes with six types of variations in this film. We have all worked really hard. Thanks to the collective work, the output is great. I hope everyone loves our movie."

'Jabardasth' fame Satyasri said that she will be seen as a journalist in the movie. "I am extremely happy to have worked with senior artists," she added.

Cast:

Satyasri, Gaddam Naveen, Akella, Shannu, CK Reddy, Shoban and others.

Crew:

Story writer: Shiva Kaku; Lyricist: Srinivas Surya; Singer: Manoj; Music Director: Ram Tavva; Cinematography: Sudhakar Barle; Editor: Surya Teja Ganji; Dance Choreographer: Sagar.