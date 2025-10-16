Live
Exclusive: Kunal Kapoor On Working With Megastar Chiranjeevi, Shares His Favourite Memory From Sets
Actor Kunal Kapoor was in Hyderabad for a store launch of Indian Terrain for which he has been a brand ambassador for 17 years now.
Actor Kunal Kapoor was in Hyderabad for a store launch of Indian Terrain for which he has been a brand ambassador for 17 years now. While he shared about his association with the Men's wear brand, in an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Kunal also shared his favorite memory from the sets, as he has joined hands with megastar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film, Vishwambhara.
He said, "I just think it's just generally his kindness. He's very, very considerate. He's always concerned about you. I remember when we were shooting some action sequence, I had a kind of little twinge in my shoulder and for the next eight days that we were shooting, he'd ask me every day, how is your shoulder?" Are you feeling okay? Do you need some help? So, I think that some people are superstars on screen and then some people are superstars off screen as well. I think he's somebody that's both."
Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, 'Vishwambhara' is a Telugu fantasy action drama that also stars Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. Blending high-octane action, gripping drama, and stunning visual effects, the film is set to be one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of 2026.
Tweet: A MEGA BLAST ANNOUNCEMENT about #Vishwambhara from MEGASTAR @KChirutweets ❤️🔥
Vishwambhara, initially referred to as Mega 156, was officially announced on August 22, 2023, to mark Chiranjeevi’s birthday and is his 156th film project. The film was formally launched with a traditional muhurat pooja on October 23, 2023, in Hyderabad, attended by the cast, crew, and several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry. The project is being produced by UV Creations.
The announcement of Kunal Kapoor joining the ensemble came in June 2024.