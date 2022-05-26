F3 Team Drops Another Quirky Poster Ahead Of The Release

Tollywood's ace director Anil Ravipudi is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie F3… Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie F2, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, the makers dropped a new poster on social media and upped the expectations on the movie…



Venkatesh, Varun Tej and the makers of this movie shared the new poster of the movie on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Andharu family tho kalisi raavaalamma! See you all in theatres tomorrow ❤️❤️❤️ #F3Movie pic.twitter.com/KFQxQG8Zwt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 26, 2022

Venkatesh shared the new poster of the movie on his Twitter page and wrote, "Andharu family tho kalisi raavaalamma! ee you all in theatres tomorrow #F3Movie". The poster is all interesting as the main lead of the movie are seen sitting keeping finger on their lips…

Coming to Anil Ravipudi, he also shared the poster and wrote, " Coming to Anil Ravipudi, he also shared the poster and wrote, "Silence before the FUN Storm! F3 Family vacchesthunnaaru! BIGGEST FUN FRANCHISE #F3Movie - రేపే విడుదల! మీ అభిమాన థియేటర్లలో http://bit.ly/F3Movie_BMS http://bit.ly/F3Movie_PayTM #F3OnMay27".

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!