‘Faces of Amazon’: Ayesha Huda, delivering entertainment and customer delight, one movie and series at a time!

Festivities bring joy and happiness and for Amazon as the festive season commences, a spirited transformation swings among all employees, associates, and partners across the country. Whether festive season or beyond, Amazonians meld work and enjoyment seamlessly, all in the pursuit of one common goal: to add a touch of magic to make it special for the customers. One such Amazonian at the centre of this fervour is Ayesha Huda, who leads content marketing for Prime Video. She strives relentlessly to make sure that viewers have access to an extensive selection of shows and series in multiple languages and genres that families can enjoy together during the festive season.

With her extensive background in FMCG consumer marketing, Ayesha is well-equipped to handle any challenge. Her contributions have yielded priceless insights into the needs of Amazon customers, since she joined the organisation in April 2022.

Speaking about Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Ayesha shares, “The festive season is an exciting time, both at home and work. This season is all about delivering joy. We are committed to delighting customers with an array of entertainment that spans genres and languages, ensuring that everyone can revel in the spirit of the festive season. From much-anticipated series like ‘The Aspirants’ and ‘Upload Season 3’, captivating Amazon Original movies such as 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' and ‘The Other Zoey’, enthralling series like ‘PI Meena' and the Indian reboot of ‘Takeshi’s Castle’, to Hollywood blockbusters like ‘The Burial’ and ‘Transformers – Rise of the Beasts’, Amazon is all set to light up the celebrations with a diverse line-up of entertainment. This festival, we aim to reach customers across the country, providing a well-deserved break filled with blockbuster movies and shows in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Marathi.”

She also exemplifies Amazon's culture and Leadership Principles with remarkable eloquence as she shares, “At Amazon, we embody our Leadership Principles as an integral element of daily decision-making and project management. The Leadership Principle that I wholeheartedly embrace is Customer Obsession. Every decision I make and every project that I handle, I rigorously assess it with the customer impact at its core.”

She further adds, “Our relentless focus revolves around gaining the trust of our customers and guaranteeing that each and every action reinforces this commitment. Amazon fosters an environment where teams are encouraged to continuously seek customer feedback and uncover ways to enhance our services.”

Beyond her professional realm, Ayesha takes delight in life's uncomplicated pleasures, favouring the art of baking and revisiting favourite shows on Prime Video.

Amazon embraces diversity through different people holding different kind of roles and responsibilities, where people from all sorts of background and experiences come together and make it a great place to work. It celebrates diversity of leadership and thought – which is seen as a key component in its mission to create the most customer-centric company in the world.