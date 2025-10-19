FahadhFaasil’s next gets a crazy title ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’

Producer SS Karthikeya, who made a sensational entry into film distribution with the blockbuster Malayalam hit Premalu under his banner Showing Business, has now stepped into film production in a grand fashion. He has teamed up with the prestigious Arka Media Works, the producers of the iconic Baahubali franchise, for a big-budget fantasy entertainer titled Don’t Trouble the Trouble.

The film stars the immensely talented FahadhFaasil in the lead role, marking one of the most exciting collaborations in recent times. Directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, the film promises a unique storyline combined with strong content. The movie officially went on floors today, with Fahadh joining the team for the first schedule. The makers also unveiled a behind-the-scenes picture featuring FahadhFaasil along with director Shashank and producer SS Karthikeya, raising curiosity among fans.

The first schedule of the shoot will continue until November 8 and is expected to cover key portions of the film. The makers are reportedly planning a grand worldwide release in the second half of 2026. Earlier, the first-look poster created a strong buzz across social media. It featured Fahadh alongside a young girl holding a magic wand, both seated atop an ambulance—an intriguing glimpse that confirmed the film’s fantasy theme.

Music for Don’t Trouble the Trouble will be composed by KaalaBhairava, known for his impactful work in RRR. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon as production progresses.