‘Family Star’ trailer blends class and mass

Excitement is at its peak as the theatrical trailer for 'Family Star,' featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, made its grand debut today. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film promises a captivating romantic journey that has already captured the hearts of audiences with its enticing promotional material.





In the trailer, viewers are introduced to Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), an architect, and Indu (Mrunal Thakur), his tenant, whose blossoming romance forms the crux of the narrative. Vijay Deverakonda impresses with his impeccable dialogue delivery and dynamic action sequences, while Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance and charm, creating a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry.





Anticipation for the film's release on April 5, 2024, continues to mount as audiences eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this enchanting tale firsthand. With Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance and a stellar supporting cast including Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, 'Family Star,' produced by Dil Raju, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.









As the countdown to the release date begins, fans can expect 'Family Star' to sweep them off their feet with its compelling narrative, captivating performances, and engaging storytelling, making it a must-watch film for audiences across the board.



