‘Feel of Buddy’ beautifully captures the essence of the movie

Allu Sirish's latest film, "Buddy," featuring Gayatri Bharadwaj and Prisha Rajesh Singh as the heroines, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on July 26. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Adhana Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green Films, and directed by Sam Anton, "Buddy" promises to be a youthful romantic entertainer. Neha Gnanavel Raja serves as the co-producer.

Recently, the lyrical song "Feel of Buddy" from the film was released. Composed and sung by HipHop Tamizha, alongside Airaa Udupi, with lyrics penned by Sai Hemanth, the song beautifully captures the essence of the movie. The combination of a captivating tune and meaningful lyrics has impressed audiences and heightened anticipation for the film.

The cast of "Buddy" includes Allu Sirish, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Ajmal Aamir, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Ali, among others. The film's trailer and promotional content have already generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

"Buddy" aims to offer a fresh take on romantic dramas, blending youthful energy with engaging storytelling. With a talented cast and crew, and the backing of Studio Green Films, expectations are high for this upcoming release. Mark your calendars for July 26 to catch "Buddy" in theaters and experience the magic of this much-anticipated film.