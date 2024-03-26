Feeling proud to be working on the prestigious film ‘Kanguva’ - Actor Suriya

Actor Suriya expressed his gratitude and excitement for being part of the esteemed project titled “Kanguva.” He considers himself fortunate to have the opportunity to act in such a remarkable film. Directed by Siva, “Kanguva” is set to be a grand period action spectacle, boasting a stellar cast including Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Backed by the substantial investment of producers KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, this ambitious venture is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Spanning across ten languages and to be released in three parts, “Kanguva” aims for a global theatrical release, with plans underway to reach international audiences in various languages.

During the recent glimpses release event held in Mumbai, Suriya expressed his gratitude towards the entire team for their dedication and hard work. He credited director Siva for elevating the project with each passing day, and producer Gnanavel Raja for his vision in bringing forth such a prestigious endeavor. Additionally, Suriya acknowledged the contributions of cinematographer Vetri and music director Rock Star Devisree Prasad, emphasizing the collaborative effort that went into making “Kanguva” a reality.

Transitioning into a new role can be a challenging yet exhilarating experience, especially for an actor with years of experience like Suriya. However, the excitement and passion for “Kanguva” fueled the team’s dedication throughout the extensive 150-day shoot. Suriya expressed confidence in the film’s quality and hoped that audiences would appreciate the effort and dedication poured into bringing “Kanguva” to life.