FIFA World Cup 2022: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh And A Few Other Stars Who Hailed Argentina's Win…

Wow… What a match it was!!! A perfect match and that too with a shoot-out ending was never expected. Finally, Argentina and our dear Messi bagged the title and also own the hearts of football lovers from all over the world. Well, our dear Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Aayush Sharma, Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ishaan Khattar and a few more attended the final match and enjoyed it thoroughly!



Our dear Deepika Padukone got the opportunity to unveil the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy…

Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton. #DeepikaPadukone and #IkerCasillas presented the ultimate prize in football in a bespoke #LouisVuitton trophy trunk at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final. Learn more about the Maison's custom travel cases at https://t.co/JfKdULAlfo pic.twitter.com/IraTCkkzNY — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) December 18, 2022

Deepika looked great wearing a white shirt and teamed it with a brown overcoat and black belt. She is all in smiles after unveiling the trophy… She is the first actor from India to get this golden opportunity being the biggest global ambassador. She escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it in the stadium. The trophy weighs 6.175 kg and is made of 18-carat gold and malachite. Deepika walked into the stadium along with former Spanish Professional Footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez.

After watching the nerve-holding thriller, most of the film stars dropped their posts on social media sharing their happiness with Argentina's win…

Shah Rukh Khan

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Aadi Sai Kumar

Mohanlal

A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VsEVMU8tri — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022

He shared the poster of the match and wrote, "A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup. #Messi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance... Kudos to the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Thank you FIFA for a season of thrill, see you again in 2026. #FIFAWorldCup".

At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/3t3g26YVor — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022

He also shared a pic from the stadium… "At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance".

Mammootty

What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/hLfZCSmbXa — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 18, 2022

He also shared the pic of the match and expressed his happiness by jotting down, "What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match. Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world. Well Played #France and @KMbappe #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance".

Senthil Kumar

Congrats to Argentina and Lionel Messi for an amazing World Cup victory. This is the best game of football I've ever watched. What a show. What a sport.#Mbappe #FIFAWorldCup #Messi pic.twitter.com/XeDPKmdzBs — KK Senthil Kumar ISC (@DOPSenthilKumar) December 19, 2022

Anand Devarakonda

Spare a thought for this guy! What a brilliant talent and played without fear. Carrying his team at the age of 23 🐐 #Mbappe #Footballwins #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/wMBk0jCu6A — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) December 18, 2022

Dulquer Salman

What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi𓃵 YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2022

Anupam Kher

Sophie Choudry

He shared the pics of Messi and the match and wrote, "Congrats #arg and #messi but my love and respect for my fave team #fra and #mbappe has gone ten times higher. They have won everyone's heart! They fought and how!!! Took the match away from Arg twice but it was not to be!! What a final. Perhaps the greatest ever!! Absolutely epic. And Mbappe a hattrick plus the penalty in the shootout!!!!! Incredible!!! Ps: I've been a France supporter since 1998 and mbappe fan since 2018 just fyi. #FIFAWorldCup #france #argentina".

Farhan Akhtar

Messi is all happy lifting the trophy… "ARGENTINA..This has to be one of the most incredible finals ever played. Heart goes out to @k.mbappe and the resilient French squad but tonight was destined to belong to Argentina and @leomessi .. what a team! What a player!! Also, it isn't possible to adequately stress on how important that 117th minute save by Martinez was.. that guy is a boss!!! Amazing game .. just amazing. The hangover of this emotional roller coaster will last a long long time. Wow!"

Keerthy Suresh

Dhanush

Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022

Ranveer Singh

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Vamos Argentina 🇦🇷. What a WC victory this one was. pic.twitter.com/PKDmFE4jeF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2022

Saiyami Kher

WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi. ❤️ #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bHJf0LRJEJ — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022

Arjun Rampal

Preity Zinta

Omg ! What a game ❤️ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you 🤗 Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

Randeep Hooda

MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career👊🏽 Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star WHAT A FINAL#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGvsFRA #Messi𓃵 #Argentina #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/51Uk8gy0sw — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 18, 2022

Randeep is also all excited and shared the pics from the match… "MESSI-ahh!!!! A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career. Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star. WHAT A FINAL #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGvsFRA #Messi #Argentina #VamosArgentina".

Anil Kapoor

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

Congratulations Argentina and Messi is all cloud nine holding the prestigious trophy…