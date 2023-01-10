Fifth Single 'Neekemo Andamekkuva' From Chiranjeevi And Shruti Haasan's 'Waltair Veerayya' Is Out…

Tollywood's ace actors Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are ready to lock the horns on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Our dear Megastar is all set to entertain the movie buffs with a complete mass movie Waltair Veerayya. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the new poster of fifth single, "Neekemo Andamekkuva…" and announced the lyrical video launch date through social media.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "A peppy melody in Veerayya's style #WaltairVeerayya 5th single #NeekemoAndamekkuva on Jan 11 at 10.35 AM Grand launch at Malla Reddy University, HYD."

Chiru owned a mass appeal with a colourful shirt and lungi while Shruti Haasan looked modish in the poster.

Earlier, Chiru also leaked a small video of this song as it was shot at Toulouse, France.

He also made us witness the beauty of the picturesque city and doled out about a few things about the song.

Going with the earlier released trailer, Police officials get alerted as they are informed that RAW has arrested a drug dealer and criminal. But later Chiru is introduced as Waltair Veerayya and the the twist in the tale is shown when a few kids of his area breath their last due to some unknown reason. There enters the Police commissioner Ravi Teja and he tries to arrest Chiru. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their rivalry.

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore.

This movie is directed by Bobby Kolli and is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!